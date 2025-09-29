IndusInd Bank Price Target: Morgan Stanley Sees 9% Upside As New Management Drives Optimism

IndusInd Bank Ltd. is projected to end fiscal 2026 with a clean balance sheet and strong coverage ratios under its new management team, according to international investment firm Morgan Stanley.

Analysts upgraded the rating on the stock to 'Equal-weight' from 'Underweight' and raised the price target.

They expect further moderation in loan growth and fees in FY26, which will weigh on core operating performance before accounting for provisions (PPOP), even as net interest margin recovers in the second quarter.

Slippages will be under control as management has indicated its intention to improve coverage. "We have now factored accelerated provisioning and higher credit costs into our estimates," the note said.

"With the new management team in place, we expect IndusInd to exit FY26 with a clean balance sheet and strong coverage ratios. This should help normalize credit cost. NIMs should improve further in FY27 given the favorable asset liability mix in a falling interest rate environment. Coupled with higher loan growth, this could help improve RoA in FY27.

The bank is well placed on CET-1, a key measure of a bank's financial strength.