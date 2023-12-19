IndusInd Bank Plans To Sell Entire Stake In Nippon AMC Via Block Deal

IndusInd Bank Ltd. is planning to sell 2.86% stake, or up to 17.9 million equity shares, in Nippon Life India Asset Management Co. via block deal on Wednesday.

The bank is going to sell its entire stake at a floor price of Rs 426 per share, according to the term sheet seen by NDTV Profit, which is at a 5% discount to Tuesday's closing price of Rs 449 apiece on the BSE.

The offer size of the deal is at around Rs 762 crore. JM Financial is the sole bookrunner for the deal, according to the document.

IndusInd Bank held 2.86% stake, or 1,78,57,355 equity shares, in Nippon AMC in the quarter-ended September, as per the shareholding pattern on BSE.

IndusInd Bank's total investments rose by 24% to Rs 94,427 crore for Q2 FY24 from Rs 75,994 crore during Q2 FY23, according to its investor presentation.

Nippon AMC shares have gained about 79% year-to-date, as compared with a 17% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

In the quarter-ended September, mutual funds held about 5.16% stake whereas Life Insurance Corp. had 6.11% equity in Nippon AMC.