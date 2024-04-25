ADVERTISEMENT
IndusInd Bank Announces Dividend Of Rs 16.5 Apiece
IndusInd Bank Ltd. announced on Thursday a final dividend of Rs 16.50 per share, subject to approval of shareholders at its annual general meeting.
The private lender's net profit increased 14.9% year-on-year to Rs 2,349 crore in the January–March quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had pegged the bottom line at Rs 2,402 crore for the quarter.
IndusInd Bank Q4 FY24 Earnings Highlights
Net interest income up 15% at Rs 5,377 crore year-on-year.
Net profit up 14.9% at Rs 2,349 crore vs Rs 2,043 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,402 crore (YoY).
Gross NPA: 1.92% vs 1.92% (QoQ).
Net NPA: 0.57% vs 0.57% (QoQ).
Shares of IndusInd Bank closed 1.44% higher at Rs 1,495.95 apiece, compared to a 0.66% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.
