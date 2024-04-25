IndusInd Bank Announces Dividend Of Rs 16.5 Apiece

IndusInd Bank Ltd. announced on Thursday a final dividend of Rs 16.50 per share, subject to approval of shareholders at its annual general meeting.

The private lender's net profit increased 14.9% year-on-year to Rs 2,349 crore in the January–March quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had pegged the bottom line at Rs 2,402 crore for the quarter.