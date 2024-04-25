NDTV ProfitMarketsIndusInd Bank Announces Dividend Of Rs 16.5 Apiece
ADVERTISEMENT

IndusInd Bank Announces Dividend Of Rs 16.5 Apiece

The private lender's net profit increased 14.9% year-on-year to Rs 2,349 crore in the January–March quarter,

25 Apr 2024, 04:44 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An IndusInd Bank branch in Srinagar. (Source: Bank's official Facebook page)</p></div>
An IndusInd Bank branch in Srinagar. (Source: Bank's official Facebook page)

IndusInd Bank Ltd. announced on Thursday a final dividend of Rs 16.50 per share, subject to approval of shareholders at its annual general meeting.

The private lender's net profit increased 14.9% year-on-year to Rs 2,349 crore in the January–March quarter, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had pegged the bottom line at Rs 2,402 crore for the quarter.

IndusInd Bank Q4 FY24 Earnings Highlights

  • Net interest income up 15% at Rs 5,377 crore year-on-year.

  • Net profit up 14.9% at Rs 2,349 crore vs Rs 2,043 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,402 crore (YoY).

  • Gross NPA: 1.92% vs 1.92% (QoQ).

  • Net NPA: 0.57% vs 0.57% (QoQ).

Shares of IndusInd Bank closed 1.44% higher at Rs 1,495.95 apiece, compared to a 0.66% rise in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

ALSO READ

IndusInd Bank Q4 Results: Profit Up 15%, Net Interest Income Rises

Opinion
IndusInd Bank Q4 Results: Profit Up 15%, Net Interest Income Rises
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT