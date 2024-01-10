Indus Towers Upgraded To 'Buy' By BofA Securities On Better Cash Flow, Potential Dividend

Indus Towers Ltd.'s risk-reward is likely to be favourable on better free cash flow and a potential special dividend, according to BofA Securities.

The risk-reward will be favourable despite issues such as increasing receivables, lowering Ebitda and a dividend cut.

The brokerage upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'underperform' with a target price of Rs 270 from Rs 148, implying an upside return potential of Rs 26%. Things are anticipated to improve for the company, according to a note on Tuesday.

The research firm has two catalysts for upgrading the stock, first is potential reduction in capex at the tower company as investment reduce improving free cash flow. This would likely lead to improving dividends.

Second, the potential special dividend if Vodafone Idea reduces it provision.