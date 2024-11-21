Indus Towers Share Price Surges Following Supreme Court's Favorable Cenvat Credit Ruling

Indus Towers' shares rose by over 3% after a significant Supreme Court ruling in the company’s favor. The court granted telecom and tower companies, including Indus Towers, Vodafone, and Bharti Airtel, the right to claim Central Value-Added Tax (Cenvat) credits on duties paid for key infrastructure components, such as tower parts and shelters. This decision is expected to reduce Indus Towers' contingent liability by Rs 3,704 crore.

The Supreme Court upheld a previous Delhi High Court ruling that allowed Indus Towers to claim the Cenvat credit, overturning an earlier Bombay High Court decision that had denied Bharti Airtel and Vodafone similar claims. The Bombay HC had excluded these items from credit eligibility by categorising them as non-capital goods. The Supreme Court's ruling is seen as a major win for the telecom industry, bringing considerable financial relief to the involved companies.