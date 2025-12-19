Indus Towers: Motilal Oswal Flags Cautious Outlook Despite Vodafone Idea Relief Hopes — Check Target Price

Indus Towers has been gaining market share in new tower builds and benefiting from tenancy shifts from other towercos, driven by operational efficiencies and strong network uptime..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Motilal Oswal Report.Motilal Oswal has reiterated a 'Neutral' rating on Indus Towers Ltd. with an unchanged target price of Rs 390, implying a 5% downside from the current market price of Rs 409. The brokerage believes that while potential relief measures for Vodafone Idea Ltd. could ease sentiment, the risk-reward remains uncompelling at current valuations..Indus Towers has been gaining market share in new tower builds and benefiting from tenancy shifts from other towercos, driven by operational efficiencies and strong network uptime. Management remains confident of securing most of Reliance Jio’s upcoming tenancy renewals, which account for 12–13% of revenue, given historical renewal trends and attractive rental structures.The Africa foray is still at an initial stage, and concrete investment plans have not been finalized. However, management believes Africa is a good growth market, with presence of a strong anchor tenant in Airtel Africa. Further, the company’s scale, along with Bharti’s knowledge of African markets, would help Indus deliver lower capital and operating costs, which should aid incremental tenancy additions..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.Aditya Birla Real Estate Rated 'Buy' As Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage— Check Target Price, Potential Upside.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.