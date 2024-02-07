Indus Tower: U.S.-Based Artisan Partners Pares Stake For Rs 717 Crore

U.S.-based investment firm Artisan Partners has pared its stake in Indus Tower Ltd. for Rs 717.3 crore through open market transactions on Wednesday.

Artisan International Value Fund offloaded 3.33 crore shares of the telecom infrastructure services provider at Rs 215.1 apiece, according to bulk deal data on the BSE. The sale represents 1.23% equity.

The buyers could not be ascertained.

The fund house held 1.71% stake in Indus Tower, as of December 2023.