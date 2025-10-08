Indraprastha Medical Reaches Fresh All-Time High, Jumps 30% In Two Days — Here's Why

Shares of Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd. are once again buzzing in trade on Wednesday, marking the sixth straight day of gains for the company, which is essentially a joint venture between Apollo Hospitals and the Delhi government.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 609, which accounts for gains of more than 6% intraday. The stock price reached an intraday high of Rs 624, which is an all-time high.

This comes on the back of Tuesday's gains, where Indraprastha Medical Corp shares hit the upper circuit. Since the beginning of trade on Tuesday, the stock has gained over 30% and over a five-day period, the shares are trading with gains of almost 40%.