Indraprastha Gas To Benefit, Mahanagar To Face Challenges Following Petroleum Regulator's Tariff Reforms

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board has approved amendments to the Natural Gas Pipeline Tariff Regulations, 2025, aimed at simplifying tariffs and enhancing access to natural gas across India. The most notable change is the reduction in the number of unified tariff zones from three to two, which is expected to streamline the country's natural gas transportation network and improve access in underserved areas.

Analysts have weighed in on the impact of these reforms, highlighting varied effects on different companies. According to preliminary calculations based on earlier draft regulations, Indraprastha Gas Ltd. is expected to benefit by Rs 0.7 per standard cubic meter.

In contrast, Mahanagar Gas Ltd. could face a negative impact of Rs 0.5 per scm. Gujarat Gas Ltd. may also experience some negative effects, although the exact impact is difficult to quantify at this stage. GAIL India Ltd. is anticipated to benefit marginally, but precise quantification remains challenging, they said.

Following the changes, the benefit of Zone 1 tariff has been extended nationwide for Compressed Natural Gas and Domestic Piped Natural Gas, making natural gas more affordable for households and transport.