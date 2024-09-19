Market Is Pricing In Too Much EV Risk For Indraprastha Gas, Say Analysts

Indraprastha Gas Ltd. stock has lagged behind its city gas distribution peers over the past year, advancing only 14% compared to 23-78% gains by other stocks. The main factor for this weak sentiment was the Delhi EV policy announced in October 2023, which threatened around 30% of the company’s volumes, leading to a significant de-rating of its stock.

However, brokerages now say the market has materially mispriced this EV risk, and that it is much lower than previously anticipated.