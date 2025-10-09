Indosolar Share Price Surge Nearly 5% Ahead Of Q2 Results Board Meeting

Shares of Waaree Energies Ltd.-backed Indosolar Ltd., hit upper circuit limit as they surged nearly 5% on Thursday ahead of company's board meeting to be held on Oct. 10.

The board of the company to hold meeting on Oct.10 to consider and approve the standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended on Sept. 30, 2025, and to take on record limited review report thereon, according to an exchange filing on Oct. 7.

Indosolar was acquired by Waaree Energies under the insolvency proceedings initiated in October 2018 under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, due to heavy financial losses.