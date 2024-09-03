India Grid To Repay Debt, Fund Future Growth Using Preferential Issue Proceeds

The launch of the preferential issue followed KKR's recent offer-for-sale stake sale at IndiGrid. Last month, KKR successfully concluded the OFS process, reducing its unitholding to 3.85% from 21.17%. KKR has been an investor in IndiGrid since 2019.

Shah said that the share sale issue was oversubscribed two times, and strategic investors also expressed interest.

“Therefore we decided to do a specific preferential issue to accommodate for strategic investors who could not participate in the OFS and raise Rs 695 crore between largely AIMCO and HDFC Life,” he said.

However, IndiGrid will not become debt-free in the future because the company wants to maintain optimal leverage, which, according to Shah, is important for any infrastructure player.

“That number for us is 60-70% of our asset value, and 70% is the cap provided by SEBI that one cannot grow beyond. We are currently at 61%, and probably after this preferential issue we will come in the 60% range of debt to AUM,” the IndiGrid Chief Executive said.

This value is most optimal in terms of tax, leveraging returns for unit holders, and compliance with SEBI regulations to maintain IndiGrid’s rating, Shah said.