IndiGo's Current Troubles Don't Derail Upside, Says Citi Backing Further Gains — Check Target Price

IndiGo’s management has attributed its recent operational turmoil to a confluence of unexpected challenges, including minor technology glitches, winter-related schedule changes, adverse weather, increased congestion, and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules under the new Flight Duty Time Limitations norms effective Nov. 1.

To stabilise operations, the airline has recalibrated its schedules, with brokerage firm Citi noting that the adjustments made over the next 48 hours should help normalise services and progressively improve IndiGo’s On-Time Performance (OTP). Management also said affected customers are being offered alternate travel arrangements or refunds.

Citi highlighted that OTP has deteriorated across airlines, but IndiGo’s larger and more complex network means disruptions escalate more rapidly. The new FDTL norms have also reduced roster flexibility, which could delay full normalisation.

However, the brokerage has a target price of Rs 6,500 for IndiGo, implying a 16% premium to IndiGo’s current levels. Citi said the premium is justified given IndiGo’s dominance, with nearly 65% domestic aviation market share.