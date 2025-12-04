IndiGo Turbulence Deepens: DGCA Summons Airline To Explain Disruptions As Cancellation Wave Continues

IndiGo-parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. has been summoned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation as nationwide disruptions continue to rattle India’s largest airline, NDTV Profit learnt on Thursday. The regulator has called the carrier’s officials for a meeting to explain the ongoing operational issues and present a detailed plan to mitigate disruptions.

The summons comes amid expectations that IndiGo is likely to cancel over 150 flights today, extending the turbulence passengers have faced over the past several days.

This is a developing story.