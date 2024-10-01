IndiGo To SpiceJet: Aviation Stocks Soar Following Fuel Price Cut

Aviation stocks, from InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. to SpiceJet Ltd., rose on Tuesday after oil marketing companies announced a reduction in aviation turbine fuel prices, effective Oct. 1, 2024.

Shares of IndiGo operator InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. rose by 1.62% to Rs 4,864.90 apiece at market open, recovering from a previous close of Rs 4,787.45 per share.

Budget carrier SpiceJet Ltd.'s stock jumped 5.49% to Rs 67.20 per share, up from Monday's close of Rs 63.70 apiece. Jet Airways India Ltd. also joined the upward trend, with shares climbing 1.30% to Rs 39.02 apiece after closing 0.41% lower the prior day.