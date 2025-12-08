IndiGo Shares Tumble Amid Flight Cancellation Fiasco — Brokerages Estimate Massive Impact

Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd. are facing immense pressure in trade on Monday's session in the wake of the recent flight cancellations and the aftermath surrounding the fiasco.

The stock is currently trading at Rs 5,154, which accounts for a fall of more than 4% compared to Friday's closing price of Rs 5,370.

The selling pressure originates from multiple factors, including losses incurred due to a myriad of cancelled flights in the last three days.

While initial projections had indicated minor losses for the company, the aftermath of the flight cancellation fiasco saw IndiGo having to remunerate the affected passengers.