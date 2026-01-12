IndiGo Shares In Focus As Kotak Institutional Equities Cuts Target Price — Here's Why

Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd, operator of India's largest airlines IndiGo, will be in focus heading into trade on Monday following a latest note from Kotak Institutional Equities.

The brokerage firm has cut the target price on IndiGo, citing cuts in fair value on the back of changes in crude and currency assumptions.

Kotak Institutional Equities' assessment comes in the wake of a rapidly changing global scenario when it comes to crude supply chain, with the United States recently gaining control of Venezuela's vast oil reserves after capturing leader, Nicolas Maduro.

Iran, another key player in global oil supply, has been engulfed in nationwide protests as well, with Donald Trump recently offering support to protestors against the Ayatollah Khomeini-backed government.