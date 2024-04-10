IndiGo's 27% Stock Rally Makes It World's Third Largest Airline By Market Cap

The low-cost carrier IndiGo announced new flight services from Kolkata to Srinagar and Jammu, as part of its new domestic route connections in the upcoming summer schedule.

The flight service will commence from April 10 and April 21, respectively. It will operate direct flights for Kolkata-Srinagar-Kolkata daily, while for the Kolkata-Jammu-Kolkata route, it will have direct flights on the first, third and fifth Sundays.

IndiGo has also announced a new connecting flight between Kolkata and Jammu via Srinagar from April 10.

In March, co-founder of IndiGo Rakesh Gangwal sold 5.83% stake—or 2.25 crore shares—for Rs 6,785 crore through open market transactions.

The promoter had 11.72% shareholding in the airline as of December 2023.