IndiGo Shares Plunge After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates
The stock fell as much as 4.9% in early trade to Rs 4,273.2 apiece on the NSE
Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. fell nearly 5% on Monday after the airline operator's first-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.
The operator of India's largest airline reported a 48% surge in the bottom line to Rs 1,063 crore during the April–June period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. A consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected a profit of Rs 2,503.4 crore.
IndiGo has sustained an impressive growth, marking its seventh consecutive quarter of solid results, Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers told NDTV Profit.
Indigo's stock fell as much as 4.9% in early trade to Rs 4,273.2 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 1.77% lower at Rs 4,414 per share, compared to a 0.27% advance in the benchmark Nifty as of 9:55 a.m.
The share price has risen 70% in the last 12 months and 48% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 4.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.
Sixteen out of the 22 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, four recommend 'hold' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 8%.