IndiGo Shares Plunge After Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. fell nearly 5% on Monday after the airline operator's first-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

The operator of India's largest airline reported a 48% surge in the bottom line to Rs 1,063 crore during the April–June period, according to an exchange filing on Friday. A consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected a profit of Rs 2,503.4 crore.

IndiGo has sustained an impressive growth, marking its seventh consecutive quarter of solid results, Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers told NDTV Profit.