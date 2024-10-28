IndiGo Share Price Hits Lowest In Six Months As Analysts Cut Target After Q2 Loss

Share price of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., parent of IndiGo, continued its downtrend and hit its lowest level since April 25, as analysts cut their target prices on the stock, after the airline reported a loss of Rs 987 crore during the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.

The target price cut came in despite the airline reporting a lower loss than what Citi Research had expected. "IndiGo’s 2QFY25 results were ahead of our estimates, with yields better than our muted expectations," it said.

The brokerage, which lowered its target price from Rs 5,600 earlier to Rs 5,300 per share, said that despite a strong market share, stable yields and Aircraft-On-Ground reducing, the management appeared cautious. The new target price implies an upside of 21.4%.

"There has been some normalisation on demand, with higher competition in international markets," it said, adding that its management noted that third quarter unit revenue could be down YoY (low-mid single digit percent) even as cost-inflation persists.