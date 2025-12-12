'IndiGo's Headwinds Persist': Jefferies Lowers Target Price, But Remains Bullish — Check Potential Upside

Jefferies has maintained its Buy rating on InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) while reducing the target price to Rs 6,035 from Rs 7,025, reflecting near-term operational and earnings headwinds following recent business disruptions.

As anticipated by the brokerage firm, IndiGo trimmed near-term guidance, citing capacity and crew constraints that affected performance during the peak travel season. Jefferies believes the operational scale-up from here will depend on timely fleet induction and pilot sufficiency which are both critical to restoring schedule reliability and defending market share.

Jefferies has cut FY26–FY28 EPS estimates by 13–53%, incorporating a slower capacity ramp, potential yield moderation, and transitory cost pressures.