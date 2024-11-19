IndiGo Share Price Gains As Goldman Sachs Upgrades Target Price, Positive On Traffic Growth

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., IndiGo's parent company, saw an over 3% increase in its share price on Tuesday after Goldman Sachs upgraded the target price of the stock.

The company has displayed robust growth in domestic air traffic, with Nov. 2024 traffic showing a 11% year-on-year increase, said Goldman Sachs in their latest report.

They project a 12-month target price of Rs 4,800 on the stock, representing a 23.4% upside.

According to their aviation tracker, daily domestic traffic has averaged 473,000 passengers this month, following a solid 10% year-on-year growth in October. IndiGo's passenger load factor for November has also improved, reaching around 90%, compared to 85.6% in November 2023.

Despite these gains in volume, ticket fares for IndiGo's domestic flights are reportedly down 4%-5% year-on-year for November, with early December fares reflecting a similar downward trend.