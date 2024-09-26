Indigo Paints Gets 'Buy' From Philip Capital As Stock Expected To Rise

Philip Capital India Pvt. initiated a 'buy' coverage for Indigo Paints Ltd., as it projected a potential upside of over 30% in the paint manufacturer's stock.

In a note dated Sept. 24, the brokerage set a target price of Rs 1,937 per share for Indigo Paints, which is 30.8% higher than the company's current market price.

With "strong industry tailwinds and multiple growth levers", the company's revenue is projected to increase by 19.9% between fiscals 2024 and 2027, it said.

In the same period, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation is projected to grow 19.9% and the net profit is expected to climb by 23.26%, the brokerage added.

Indigo Paints has entered the tier 3 and 4 markets "easily", which gives them a "first mover advantage and pricing power", it further noted.