Indigo Paints Clarifies After Stock Jumps 20% In Two Days

The increase in Volume of the Company’s securities in recent past is purely due to market conditions and is market driven, a stock exchange filing said.

11 Nov 2025, 06:06 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Indigo Paints Ltd. on Tuesday said the increase in traded volume of the stock is market-driven and there is no undisclosed or price-sensitive information to be shared. The share price has gained more than 20% in two days.

"There is no undisclosed/price sensitive information or any impending announcement /corporate action which needs to be informed to the exchange at this point of time. The increase in Volume of the Company’s securities in recent past is purely due to market conditions and is market driven," a stock exchange filing said.

The share price extended its rally to a third day on Tuesday, closing over 4% to settle at Rs 1,202.55 on the NSE. The total traded volume was Rs 161 crore.

On Monday, the scrip closed 15% higher.

The company's market capitalisation stood at Rs 5,745 crore.

The company's September-quarter results were announced on Nov. 6, with brokerages citing improving margins, steady demand recovery and operational gains.

Indigo Paints Q2 Results (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 4.2% at Rs 312 crore vs Rs 300 crore

  • Net Profit up 11% at Rs 25 crore vs Rs 22.7 crore

  • EBITDA up 12% at Rs 46.5 crore vs Rs 41.5 crore

  • Margin At 14.9% Vs 13.9%

Nuvama Institutional Equities said Indigo Paints reported its highest revenue growth in four quarters and best EBITDA growth in six quarters.

