IndiGo, Max Healthcare Trade Mixed Following Nifty 50 Rejig

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent entity of IndiGo, rose 1.35% and Max Healthcare Institute declined 1.76% after the decision that both stocks will soon be included in Nifty 50 on Monday, following a Rejig in the benchmark index of the National Stock Exchange.

The two companies have replaced IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd., which have moved out of the 50-stock index. The changes will come into effect on Sept. 30, according to a release issued by NSE on Friday.

Indigo stock was trading 0.08% higher at Rs 6,091.50 apiece as of 09:32 a.m., meanwhile, Max Healthcare was down 1.82% to trade at Rs 1,212.20 apiece.