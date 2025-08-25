Business NewsMarketsIndiGo, Max Healthcare Trade Mixed Following Nifty 50 Rejig
IndiGo, Max Healthcare Trade Mixed Following Nifty 50 Rejig

IndiGo and Max Healthcare have replaced IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd., which have moved out of the 50-stock index.

25 Aug 2025, 10:07 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
IndiGo and Max Healthcare are the newly added stocks which were trading mixed. (Photo source: Freepik)
InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., the parent entity of IndiGo, rose 1.35% and Max Healthcare Institute declined 1.76% after the decision that both stocks will soon be included in Nifty 50 on Monday, following a Rejig in the benchmark index of the National Stock Exchange.

The two companies have replaced IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd., which have moved out of the 50-stock index. The changes will come into effect on Sept. 30, according to a release issued by NSE on Friday.

Indigo stock was trading 0.08% higher at Rs 6,091.50 apiece as of 09:32 a.m., meanwhile, Max Healthcare was down 1.82% to trade at Rs 1,212.20 apiece.

IndiGo and Max Health have been added to the index based on a higher six-month average free-float market capitalisation, as per a release. IndiGo's free-float stands at Rs 1.14 lakh crore, while Max Health's free-float market cap is currently Rs 84,555 crore.

IndusInd Bank and Hero MotoCorp will be slipping to the Nifty Midcap Select. Hero MotoCorp, with its average free-float market cap of Rs 52,336 crore, and IndusInd Bank, with its free-float of Rs 55,270 crore, have been removed from Nifty 50 as a result of their exclusion from Nifty 100 index. the Nifty 100 index is a parent index for the Nifty 50.

