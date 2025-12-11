India’s Underperformance Against Emerging Markets Set To Reverse, Says Jefferies

After a period of underperformance against global peers, the Indian stock market could be primed for upside, according to Jefferies, thanks to multiple tailwinds.

Desh Peramunetilleke, head of Asia strategy at the brokerage, has stated in his latest Asia Strategy note that the worst headwinds are over the for Indian market, including earnings per share downgrades and rupee depreciation.

At the same time, relative valuations for Indian equities have cooled significantly, even touching 'average' levels. As a result, the Indian market has become a far more favourable entry point for investors.

In addition, Jefferies is projecting a robust earnings growth of 16% for FY27, an expansion that will be driven by heavyweights in the automobile, banking and power sectors as well as consumer goods.

Although the stars are aligning for the Indian market, Jefferies warns that absolute returns could still be limited.