India's Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Loses Rs 17,000 Crore In Market Cap As RIL, HUL Drag

India's top 10 most-valued firms lost cumulative Rs 17,450 crore in market valuation on Tuesday, with Reliance Industries Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. emerging as the biggest losers. Infosys Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were among the gainers in the session.

RIL lost Rs 16,373 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 20.30 lakh crore and HUL approximately lost Rs 12,723 crore in market cap to Rs 6.5 lakh crore. ITC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and State Bank of India were also among the losers on the day.

The benchmark stock indices ended a lackluster session on Tuesday with little change as gains in Infosys and Larsen & Toubro supported the indices, while losses in Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever weighed on the indices.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended 7.15 points or 0.03% higher at 25,017.75, and the S&P BSE Sensex closed 13.65 points or 0.02% up at 81,711.76.