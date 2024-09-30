India's Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Lose Rs 1,64,121 Crore In Market Cap As RIL, ICICI Bank Drag
Reliance Industries lose Rs 63,835 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 20.01 lakh crore and ICICI Bank lose Rs 22,972 crore with its market cap lose to Rs 8.96 lakh crore.
India's top 10 most-valued firms lost cumulative Rs 1,64,121 crore in market valuation on Monday, led by Reliance Industries Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. All Top 10 most-valued firms were also among the losers on Monday.
India's benchmark stock indices recorded their worst day in nearly two months on Monday, tracking sharp falls in heavyweights Reliance Industries Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. amid heightened geopolitical tension in the Middle East.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 356.70 points or 1.36% lower at 25,822.25, and the BSE Sensex settled 1,272.07 points or 1.49% down at 84,299.78.
During the session, the Nifty declined 1.46% to 25,796.65, and the Sensex declined 1.52% to 84,274.64, marking their worst decline since Aug. 5.
The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank Ltd. fell 15,710 crores to 13.17 lakh crore. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. also lost nearly Rs 15,710 crore in market cap to Rs 13.17 lakh crore.
Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys Ltd., State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.