India's Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Gain Nearly Rs 78,000 Crore In Market Cap, Led By RIL, HDFC Bank
Reliance Industries gained 38,903 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 18.93 lakh crore and HDFC Bank's market cap increased by Rs 25,517 crore to Rs 12.59 lakh crore.
India's top 10 most-valued firms gain cumulative Rs 77,991 crore in market valuation on Tuesday, led by Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.
Tata Consultancy services Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd were amongst the top losers. They lost Rs 4,866 and Rs 3,618 crore, respectively.
India's benchmark equity indices snapped their six-session losing streak to end higher on Tuesday, led by heavyweights HDFC Bank Ltd, Infosys Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. They ended higher even as most global markets fell, and investors now await the outcome of the monetary policy committee meeting due on Wednesday.
The Nifty 50 closed 0.88%, or 217.40 points, higher at 25013.15, and the Sensex gained 0.72%, or 584.81 points, to end at 81634.81. Intraday, both the indices gained 1% and 0.88%, respectively.
The market capitalisation of State Bank of India Ltd. gain 9,236 crores to 6.97 lakh crore. L&T Ltd also gain nearly Rs 8,903 crore, taking its market cap to Rs 4.85 lakh crore.
RIL remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank Ltd., Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., ITC and L&T.