India's Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Gain Nearly Rs 78,000 Crore In Market Cap, Led By RIL, HDFC Bank

India's top 10 most-valued firms gain cumulative Rs 77,991 crore in market valuation on Tuesday, led by Reliance Industries Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd.

Reliance Industries gained 38,903 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 18.93 lakh crore and HDFC Bank's market cap increased by Rs 25,517 crore to Rs 12.59 lakh crore.

Tata Consultancy services Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd were amongst the top losers. They lost Rs 4,866 and Rs 3,618 crore, respectively.