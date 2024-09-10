India's Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Add Rs 49,633.96 Crore In Market Cap Led By TCS, Bharti Airtel

India's top 10 most-valued firms added a cumulative Rs 49,633.96 crore in market valuation on Tuesday, led by TCS Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. While Hindustan Unilever Ltd., State Bank of India, and Reliance Industries Ltd. were among the losers in the session.

Tech major TCS gained Rs 21,093.45 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 16.30 lakh crore, and Bharti Airtel added Rs 20,031.87 crore, raising its market cap to Rs 8.97 lakh crore.

Infosys, HDFC Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., ITC Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. were also among the gainers on the day.

The benchmark indices extended their rally to close higher for the second session in a row on Tuesday, led by gains in the IT sector.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 104.70 points, or 0.42% higher, at 25,041.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended higher by 361.75 points, or 0.44%, at 81,921.29. The Nifty rose as much as 0.78% to 25,130.50, and the Sensex gained 0.78% to hit an intraday high of 82,196.55.