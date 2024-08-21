India's Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Add Rs 27,000 Crore In Market Cap Led By TCS, HUL

India's top 10 most-valued firms added a cumulative of Rs 27,194 crore in market valuation on Wednesday, led by Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. HDFC Bank Ltd. and SBI Bank Ltd. were among the losers for the day.

Tata Consultancy Services added Rs 10,318 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 16.65 lakh crore, and HUL approximately added Rs 9,433 crore to take its market cap to Rs 6.55 lakh crore. Bharti Airtel Ltd. and ITC Ltd. were also among the other winners in the session.

Benchmark stock indices ended Wednesday's choppy session on a positive note, with the NSE Nifty 50 recording a five-day winning streak as ITC Ltd. and Bharti Airtel Ltd. gained.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled at 71.35 points, or 0.29% higher at 24,770.20, and the S&P BSE Sensex ended at 102.44 points, or 0.13% higher at 80,905.30.

Intraday, Nifty rose 0.30% to 24,773.25, and Sensex rose 0.13% to 80,905.89. For the entire session, the Nifty 50 moved in the 133.45 point range and the Sensex in the 326.45 point range.