India's Top 10 Most-Valued Firms Add Nearly Rs 19,277 Crore In Market Cap Led By TCS, HDFC Bank

India's top 10 most-valued firms added a cumulative Rs 19,277.64 crore in market valuation on Wednesday, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and Infosys Ltd. emerging as the biggest gainers.

ITC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., and Bharti Airtel were seen to be the top losers for the day.

TCS gained Rs 17,963.8 crore in market capitalisation to Rs 14.70 lakh crore, and HDFC Bank gained Rs 16.5 lakh crore in market capitalisation to Rs 13.2 lakh crore.

HCL Technologies Ltd. was the other gainer for the day.

ITC lost Rs 1,375 crores in market capitalisation to Rs 6 lakh crore, and RIL lost Rs 2,943 crore with its market cap loss to Rs 18.1 lakh crore. The State Bank of India lost Rs 4,640 crore in market cap loss at Rs 7 lakh crore.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. and ICICI Bank were the other losers, losing Rs 5,251.34 crore and Rs 9,863 crore, respectively.