India's Top 10 Most Valued Firms Lose Rs 24,397 Crore Market Cap Led By TCS, ICICI Bank

India's top 10 most valued firms collectively lost Rs 24,397.22 crore in market valuation on Friday, led by ICICI Bank Ltd. and tech giant Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. HCL Technologies Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were among the gainers for the day.

India's benchmark equity indices closed lower for a second consecutive week on Friday. Nifty ended 0.10%, or 24.15 points, down at 24974.3, and Sensex closed 0.22%, or 176.01 points, lower at 81435.40.

TCS lost Rs 29,451.23 crore, taking its market capitalisation to Rs 15 lakh crore, and ICICI Bank lost Rs 14,232.28 crore, pulling its market capitalisation to Rs 8.61 lakh crore. HDFC Bank Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were the other losers for the day.