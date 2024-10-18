India's Ten Most-Valued Firms Gain Rs 3,894 Crore In Market Cap

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex snapped a three-session losing streak on Friday, tracking a rise in the shares of ICICI Bank Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd.

The Nifty 50 ended 104.20 points, or 0.42%, higher at 24,854.05, and the Sensex ended 218.14 points, or 0.27%, higher at 81,224.75. During the day, the Nifty 50 declined as much as 0.74% to 24,567.65, and the Sensex fell 0.74% to 80,409.25.

The stock markets reversed the three-day fall as investors resorted to value buying in banking, metals, and real estate stocks, which had seen a sharp downfall in recent sessions. Geopolitical uncertainty, sluggishness in the Chinese economy, and persistent outflows of foreign institutional investors from the domestic markets have led to caution, according to Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities Ltd.