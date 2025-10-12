India's Telecom Tycoon Sunil Mittal Sees Biggest Net Worth Gain In 2025 Amid Market Slump

India's telecom tycoon Sunil Bharti Mittal saw the biggest jump in its net worth in 2025 amid a market slump. His net worth grew $3.5 billion to $34.2 billion in 2025, according to Forbes India's Richest 2025 list.

Mittal jumped three places to 4th rank in Forbes' Top 10 Richest in India list. He's trailing Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Savitri Jindal. He had the fourth position back in 2008.

The telecom tycoon has managed to achieve all this amid a weaker rupee, 3% decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex index in the past year, led to a 9% combined wealth erosion to $1 trillion. Nearly, two thirds of the country's richest saw their fortune declining because of the market slump and volatile external factors.