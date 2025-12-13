India's Stock Market Surge Fuels Real Estate Boom Through Wealth Effect: Motilal Oswal

A sharp rise in stock market wealth is driving real estate demand in India, with luxury housing emerging as the biggest beneficiary, according to Motilal Oswal’s 30th Annual Wealth Creation Study.

The report highlights the “Wealth Effect,” a behavioral economics concept that explains how consumers spend more as the value of their assets—such as stocks and property, rises. This spending boost occurs because people feel financially secure and confident, even if their income remains unchanged. Conversely, falling asset values can dampen confidence and consumption.

While the Wealth Effect is widely studied in the US, where over 60% of citizens own stocks, its influence is increasingly visible in India. The report notes that the realty sector has been a direct beneficiary of this phenomenon, with its recovery over the past five years coinciding with a strong stock market rally. The surge has been led by a boom in luxury housing, signaling a structural shift in demand patterns.