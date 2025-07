India's Portfolio Managers Industry At Crossroads As Themes And Return Decline

India’s affluent investors considering Portfolio Management Schemes (PMS) may need to reassess their choices—not due to any inherent flaw, but because these schemes appear to be running out of compelling investment ideas.

PMS providers are at a crossroads. Over the past year, Assets Under Management (AUM) have declined, returns have been mediocre, and viable investment avenues are shrinking.

According to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), PMS AUM stood at Rs 4.37 lakh crore as of April 2025, down from a peak of Rs 4.69 lakh crore in August 2024.

Surprisingly, a significant portion of PMS assets is being invested in mutual fund schemes. As of April 2025, 19.5% of PMS AUM was allocated to mutual funds—primarily debt funds. This raises a critical question: if nearly a fifth of PMS portfolios are invested in mutual funds, why not invest directly in them?