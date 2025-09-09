Pharma Players To Counter US Tariff Pain? THIS D-Street Expert Has A Plan: 'Diversify Away From...'

According to Varma, there is a lot of buzz around innovation-driven models and many Indian companies are investing in innovation, complex generics, and specialty drugs, while also taking a hard look for a rapid adoption on cutting-edge therapy. "All this are good indications of how things are moving forward for the diagnostic and pharma sector," said Varma.

He added that there is a widespread digitisation which is now being used in manufacturing for Indian pharma sector. "Government-led policies such as PLI and Make-In-India are also helping the pharma sector maintain its growth trajectory," he said.

Coming to the impact of US tariffs on India's pharmaceutical industry, the market expert believes that despite the short-term pain, the outlook for the sector is positive. "As India remains a global leader in generic drugs and vaccines, are we looking at diversifying from the US to the rest of world," said Varma on his 'plan' to counter the impact of tariffs.

"Despite the short-term US tariff-sword hanging over our heads, the outlook is positive. It augers well for the Indian pharma players to use this as an opportunity to diversify away from US. Having said that, tariffs will cause a massive disruption in the supply chain," Varma claimed.

He added that the tariff rate will eventually be a 'political decision' of who's going to hurt more, India or US, as the world's largest economy will still buy drugs from India. He claims that the impact will cause a 'short term pain' for everybody.