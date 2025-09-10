'India's Patience With Trump Paid Off': Vikas Khemani Eyes Positive Market Trend—Here's Why

"We all know how Trump tries to negotiate. He first pushes you in a corner, bullies you and then comes to the table. We have seen that pattern with China, but India did not have the same levels as China. India I think was patient and not reactive so that eventually paid off," he explained.

Khemani expects the trade tensions to "settle down in the next three to six months" because the current 50% tariff is not sustainable for either side. He considers this a positive development, as the uncertainty in the markets will lower potentially.

He also added that this de-escalation could also lead to a short-term rally driven by short-covering or fresh fund deployment.