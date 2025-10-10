India's Next Multibaggers To Emerge From Informal Economy, Says Manish Chokani

India’s next multibagger companies will come from sectors that organise informal markets and take share from state-run enterprises.

That's according to according to Manish Chokhani, director of Enam Holdings, who believes that—India’s stock market—once concentrated among a few large firms, has now widened to include hundreds of profitable mid-sized companies. This broader base, he said, is creating new opportunities for long-term investors.

“There’s no fixed mantra in investing,” he said while speaking at NDTV Profit IGNITE Diwali Edition event during a panel discussion alongside ace investor Ramesh Damani in Mumbai on Friday. “You build from the bottom up and look for opportunities as they appear.”