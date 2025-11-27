Business NewsMarketsMotilal Oswal Plans Private Credit Fund of Up To $336 Million
ADVERTISEMENT

Motilal Oswal Plans Private Credit Fund of Up To $336 Million

“We will primarily focus on growth capital and special situations such as tariff-led crises,” said Rakshat Kapoor, head of private credit at Motilal Oswal Alternates.

27 Nov 2025, 08:51 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Motilal is the latest addition to India’s crowded private credit market, which witnessed its&nbsp;biggest&nbsp;ever deal this year. (Photo credit: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg)</p></div>
Motilal is the latest addition to India’s crowded private credit market, which witnessed its biggest ever deal this year. (Photo credit: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

India’s Motilal Oswal Alternate Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd. has applied to the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise as much as 30 billion rupees ($336 million) for its maiden private credit fund.

The company, which is a unit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, will start raising the money in 2026, pending regulatory approval, and aims to deploy funds mostly in mid-sized companies seeking to list themselves in the next two to three years. 

“We will primarily focus on growth capital and special situations such as tariff-led crises,” said Rakshat Kapoor, head of private credit at Motilal Oswal Alternates, which has $3.1 billion of assets under management.

Motilal is the latest addition to India’s crowded private credit market, which witnessed its biggest ever deal this year. The confluence of low domestic interest rates and ample liquidity is expected to spur more competition in the market, S&P Global said in a September report, while warning of re-surging equity markets and debt mutual funds potentially derailing the market’s momentum. 

The unit is also planning to set up an office in India’s GIFT City, the country’s international business center, in an attempt to lure international investors, Kapoor said. 

ALSO READ

Goldman Sachs Expects Nifty To Hit 29,000 In A Year As It Upgrades India To 'Overweight'
Opinion
Goldman Sachs Expects Nifty To Hit 29,000 In A Year As It Upgrades India To 'Overweight'
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT