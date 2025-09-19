India’s Most Reliable Stocks: HDFC Bank, Pidilite Deliver Consistent Annual Returns For A Decade

Looking back to 2015, HDFC Bank rose 14%, while Pidilite gained 2%. The following year, the two stocks returned 11% and 7%, respectively. Their strongest year came in 2017, when both delivered more than 50% gains.

Even during challenging years such as 2018 and 2020, they managed to stay positive, with returns in the range of 13–27%. In 2021, HDFC Bank gave a modest 3% returns, while Pidilite delivered 39%.

However, in the last three years the companies have given returns in single digit, though still maintaining their positive streak. So far in 2025, HDFC Bank is up 9%, while Pidilite has risen 5%.

The numbers highlight that while both stocks have had phases of modest performance, they have never slipped into the red, an extraordinary achievement in volatile equity markets.

When you compare it with Nifty 50, both the companies outperformed the index between 2015 and 2019. However, in 2020, HDFC Bank, which was up 13%, slightly underperformed the index that rose 14.77%. Since then, the bank's performance while positive has still not matched the index.