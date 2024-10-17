Very Bullish About Indian Manufacturing On Value-Added Side: WhiteOak Capital's Ramesh Mantri

Ramesh, how are you thinking about the current landscape because this opinion is divided right down the middle, that we are expensive, but not egregiously expensive, but at the same time, we are looking at, after four years of double-digit earnings growth, maybe a moderation in earnings growth as well, and could that impact the sentiment, if not flows. What do you think about it?

Ramesh Mantri: We are seeing in the last three, four months, significant slowdown in high-frequency indicators and one of the biggest reasons has been the lack of government spending. Now, government spending fell by 19% in the first half of this year, and this is very unique. In fact, our fiscal deficit is running at 20-year low in the first half. So basically, the government has money that is not spending, which is not a bad problem. It's not a difficult problem to solve. If you have money, you can always spend it. So that will help the economy. So that's creating that pressure point in the short term. It's also showing up in slower corporate tax growth. Personal tax growth is actually very good, but corporate tax growth has slowed down, which is the indicator of some slowdown in earnings.

Yes, market valuations are about 10-15% now higher than long-term averages. There are pockets of exuberance, particularly on the smaller cap side, and there's clearly value, still relative value on the large-cap side and in some sectors, while other sectors have lot of expectations built into them. So, it's a mixed bag.

I think the important part is we are not, I would say, significantly overvalued, that we have to worry about sentiments and about things and the good part is the twin problems that India is seeing on the macro side. One is, of course, the lack of government spending and the fact that the rates are still high relative to inflation. Those are easily soluble problems. Imagine the opposite problem, if the government didn't have money and we were running higher inflation, then you can't solve either of the problems. But today, both the problems are soluble and there is, of course, certain tailwinds in favour of India because of the geopolitics at work. So yes, when things are going to be good, the price is always going to be slightly higher. You can't have fundamentals good at prices being lower. That really happens in markets.