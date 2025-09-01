India's IT Stocks Are Out Of Favour — But THIS Market Veteran Sees A Hidden Upside

India's IT sector has slipped out of investor's preference, underperforming the Nifty and trading at five-year-low valuations this year. The selloff has been relentless, with FIIs offloading $4.1 billion worth of IT shares since March 2024, dragging their ownership down from 10.3% in January 2025 to 7.4% in July.

Domestic investors haven't stepped in either, with holdings at a record low of under 8%. The reasons are clear: a slowdown in earnings growth, muted AI investments, and mounting global headwinds. Brokerages too remain cautious.

Kotak expects 2–3% annual revenue deflation over the next three years as AI adoption reshapes business models, with customer experience BPOs and app development most vulnerable. Citi projects fiscal 2026 as a third year of sluggish growth, citing structural pressures from AI spending priorities and GCC expansion.