India’s GDP Mix Is Changing — Here’s What Brokerages Are Flagging

Global brokerage firms Morgan Stanley and Nomura have issued a note on India's economy following the release of the First Advance Estimates that pegged fiscal 2026 real GDP growth at 7.4%, offering a cautiosly optimistic outlook on the country's fiscal health going forward.

While the headline figure highlights India’s robust expansion, brokerages have flagged a distinct shift in the economy's drivers.

Morgan Stanley, for its part, has maintained a bullish stance on Indian economy, predicting that actual growth could ultimately exceed the government's 7.4% projection.

The firm has also pointed out high-frequency indicators since September 2025 as evidence of the economy's underlying strength.