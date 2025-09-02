'India's Economy Just Needs Pick Up In Demand, No Fundamental Problem': ICICI Pru's Anish Tawakley

With the wide array of developments happening on various fronts, investors are eyeing global, domestic, macro and corporate cues to put make the right bets. With tariff impact, potential GST cuts, and more weighing into sectors, all eyes are on the domestic demand.

Anish Tawakley, co-chief investing officer at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, said that are no fundamental problems in the economy. With regards to fiscal deficit, current account balance, and corporate balance sheets, he said that they are all in good shape.

What's needed is a slight pick-up in demand to drive growth, according to him. "What we need is a slight pick up in demand. Demand is an easy problem to solve. The rate cut from RBI will stimulate demand along with the GST cuts if any," he said.