India's CPI, Independence Day, Earnings Wrap — The Week Ahead

The Reserve Bank of India remained cautious about inflation amid elevated food inflation. The Monetary Policy Committee retained the repo rate at 6.5% last week, by a 4:2 majority, to remain focused on the withdrawal of accommodation. Despite the 'hawkish' tone on inflation, economists expect a change of stance in October, followed by the first rate cut in December.

"We expect two RBI rate cuts of 25 basis points each in the current cycle, one in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the other in the first quarter of 2025, taking the repo rate to 6%. Given that growth is strong, we believe there will be an easing cycle, but a shallow one," said Pranjul Bhandari, chief economist at HSBC.

The Bank of Japan, in line with market expectations, hiked its benchmark interest rate to 0.25%. The markets now expect the central bank to go for further hikes, which will further strengthen the Japanese currency against the greenback.

The upcoming week will witness market giants like Godrej Industries Ltd., Hero Motorcorp Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., and Vodafone Idea Ltd. posting their first-quarter earnings, setting the tone for market sentiment.

The primary market will see subdued action this week with nine SME initial public offerings and five listing.

Globally, China’s interest rates and activity data will be a key focus of Asia’s week ahead. The People’s Bank of China surprised investors last month by cutting its key rate in an unscheduled operation. Analysts expect a return to predictability this time, with a stand-pat decision delivered at

the usual session.