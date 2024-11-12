India's $10-Trillion Domestic Wealth To Anchor Bull Run, Growth Fears Unlikely To Persist

India's stock market, which is nearing its so-called 'correction zone', is in the midst of a $10 trillion positive wealth shock by households, which will "anchor the bull market", as growth fears are unlikely to persist, according to Morgan Stanley.

Indian households have accrued $9.7 trillion in wealth in the past decade, which has far-reaching implications for macro stability and markets, strategists at the brokerage said in a note on Nov. 11. Excluding founders, the total wealth increase for households over the past decade is estimated at $8.5 trillion, the note said.

Asia's fifth-largest stock market will see more domestic equity flows along with global flows across bonds and equities, the brokerage said.

The market is in corrective mode as it is not sure whether the ongoing patch of slow growth is likely to persist or not, the brokerage said. "The key source of this has been the sharp slowing of government spending," which is already normalising, it said.

Macro stability, an earnings upcycle, and the persistent domestic bid have been the three anchors to this bull run, it said.

The Nifty corrected by 7.6% from the recent peak, while the mid- and small-cap indices corrected by 6.5% and 5%, respectively, from their recent peaks.