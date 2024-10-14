Indian Stocks Shine With 15% Returns Against China's Flat Performance, Says SEBI Official

Educating people about risks is very important, Narayan said, giving the analogy of driving a car.

"There has to be a light push on the accelerator to get more investors to provide risk capital for the economic growth, we also need to be aware of risks and use the brakes if need be."

He said that 40% of the small and midcap scrips have shot up by 5 times in the last five years, because of an imbalance between inflow of investor money and supply of new paper.