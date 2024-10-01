Indian Stocks Remain In 'Sweet Spot' With More Upside Likely, Says Morgan Stanley

The Indian stock market continues to remain in a "sweet spot" across the globe with more upside to the rally expected, driven by a recovery in earnings and spending upticks by the government and private capex, according to Morgan Stanley.

The market, especially the small and mid-cap stocks, "continues to defy gravity and climb a wall of worry," Ridham Desai, equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, said in a note on Sept. 30. "We expect strong growth signals in the months ahead, accompanied by heightened capital market activity."

Corporate profits remain in an upcycle, and will see a recovery in earnings from the election-impacted June quarter, the note said. Government and private spending has picked up and is on a recovery path, led by rural consumption. "Our earnings estimates are ahead of consensus, underpinned by increasing private capex."

Morgan Stanley expects sub-par equity returns globally, but "India remains in a sweet spot with its low beta." If the rally in US stocks continues, Indian equities will likely underperform, yet continue to rise in absolute terms, the brokerage said.

Meanwhile, the recent liquidity stimulus by China to boost the economy might result in underperformance for Indian stocks in the short term. The Chinese benchmark index—CSI 300—rose for a ninth straight day with an 8.5% jump on Monday.